Uno Minda Q1 Results Review - Estimates Largely Inline; Valuations Full At CMP: Axis Securities

Outlook:

With the introduction of new products, premiumisation trends (higher kit value) and continuous capacity building to meet industry demand, Uno Minda Ltd. has been outpacing the industry growth in both two-wheeler/four wheeler segments.

We like Uno Minda as a play on auto, especially with a strong electric vehicle product portfolio, robust order book and capacity expansion projects, the benefits of which are expected in FY25 and beyond.

We now forecast revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 15%/16%/18% over FY23-26E.

Valuation and recommendation:

On account of the recent run-up in stock prices the valuation appears full. We continue to value the stock at 36 times on June-25E earnings per share (roll forward from FY25) to arrive at our target price of Rs 620/share (earlier Rs 600) implying an upside of 8% from the current market price.

As a result, we revise our rating from 'Buy' to 'Hold'.