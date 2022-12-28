Unlimited – A Healthy Fit For V-Mart: Dolat Capital
Dolat Capital Report
We recently did a South India trip of Unlimited stores to understand how things are stacking up for the V-Mart Retail Ltd. acquired company.
Our trip took us to Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Tirupati with the endeavour being to get a sense of how the brand is faring, integration with V-Mart, demand drivers and most importantly competitive scenario prevalent at the ground level.
V-Mart acquired Unlimited Brand from the Arvind Group in the mid of 2021. As per people we spoke to, even under the erstwhile owner, Unlimited had been successful in carving a niche spot for itself on the strong proposition of its robust quality apparel at reasonable prices.
V-Mart looked to tap into this strength giving it access to South market and continue to carry the legacy going ahead.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
