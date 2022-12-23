United Spirits - Raw Material Cost Headwind To Hurt Near-Term Earnings, FY24 Outlook Better: Motilal Oswal
United Spirits has retained McDowell’s No.1 and Director’s Special in the popular segment.
Motilal Oswal Report
Key takeaways from our meeting with the management of United Spirits Ltd. to obtain an update on its medium-term and near-term growth prospects:
Management remains clear that the recently concluded sale of popular brands was essential as the company did not have a right to win in this sub-segment. United Spirits has retained McDowell’s No.1 and Director’s Special in the popular segment. While McDowell’s No.1 can be premiumised to the Prestige and Above category. The management aims to capitalize DSP, which commands great brand equity, in several parts of India.
Material cost outlook remains challenging in the near term. Neither glass costs nor extra neutral alcohol are showing signs of abating in the near term but FY24 outlook is likely to be better. Natural gas costs are rising, which would hurt glass costs for now. Soda Ash costs are double of last year at the same time. However, non-glass packaging costs are gradually coming down.
Raw material volatility and rollback of Delhi excise policy are likely to hit topline and earnings for the next few quarters.
