United Spirits Q4 Results Review - Portfolio Reshape Playing Out Well, For Now: ICICI Securities
ICICI Securities Report
Continued outperformance in Prestige & Above (P&A) in Q4FY23 driven by portfolio reshape initiatives through innovations and renovations is pleasing. Further, balanced volume (~10% YoY) and price / mix growth (~12% YoY) in Q4FY23 vs largely mix driven growth in previous few quarters is also good though it had benefits of BIO normalisation. Popular portfolio underperformed with 18% YoY volume decline. Gross margins improved sequentially with some correction in glass prices though ENA continues to be inflationary. Operating margins were adversely impacted by exceptionally higher ad-spends due to BIO normalisation after three quarters; should improve with normalisation of spends in the near term. Supply agility initiative should drive margins in the longer term (over next 3 years).
UNSP under Hina's leadership had targeted double-digit revenue growth over the medium term through portfolio re-shape and has started delivering on it. We believe continued focused approach can accelerate the journey (much efficiently). Strengthening of its play in mid and upper prestige (where it has had relatively weak shares) through renovations and innovations has also started yielding results. Inflationary RM can potentially lead to some short-term pain (in terms of margins) with UNSP looking to invest behind premium brands. ADD.
