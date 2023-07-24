United Spirits Q1 Review - Strong Results, Upside Limited By High Valuations: Nirmal Bang
United Spirits’ Q1 FY24 results were well ahead of our estimates, led by total net sales value growth at 17.4%.
Nirmal Bang Report
Key Points
United Spirits Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 results were well ahead of our estimates, led by total net sales value growth at 17.4%, which emanated from very strong 21.2% growth in Prestige and above NSV (both on rebased prior year comparators).
While material cost outlook remains challenging on both extra-neutral alcohol and glass, demand scenario in the P&A segment (~86% of sales for the quarter) remains healthy.
Changes to our forecasts have resulted in 17%/12% increase in FY24E/FY25E earnings per share respectively. While we expect robust ~26% EPS compound annual growth rate over FY23-FY25E, on the back of a meagre 6% EPS CAGR in the preceding four years, valuations are rich at 56 times FY25 EPS, especially considering lower return on capital employed compared to consumer peers.
We maintain 'Accumulate' rating with a target price of Rs 995 (Rs 830 earlier), valuing the stock at 50 times June 2025 EPS.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
