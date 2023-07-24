United Spirits Q1 Results Review - Strong Operating Performance; Demand Pressure Persists: Motilal Oswal
In-line sales; strong margin beat.
Motilal Oswal Report
United Spirits Ltd. reported a strong margin beat with Ebitda margin of 17.7% (our estimate: 13.5%), largely driven by gross profit margin expansion (+270 basis points YoY) and productivity improvement across the value chain.
Advertising and promotion spending was lower during the quarter at 6.8% of sales, but the management expects it to be in the range of 9-10% of sales going ahead.
The duty hike in Karnataka may affect volume as the state already has a high tax rate and is seeing demand pressure.
With volatility in raw material prices and persistent demand pressure, we maintain our 'Neutral' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 960, based on 55 times March-25E earnings per share.
