United Breweries Q3 Results Review - Route-To-Market Issues Impact Volume; Margins Miss Estimates: Nirmal Bang

United Breweries Ltd.’s performance in Q3 FY23 came in lower than our estimates. Beer volume grew by 4% YoY in Q3 FY23 (high single-digit, excluding Tamil Nadu impact), lower than our estimate of 10.5%.

Year-to-date growth stood at 3% versus 2019. Premium volume grew by 13% YoY in Q3 FY23, ahead of market growth, with strong performance by Heineken and Kingfisher Ultra and Max.

Ebitda margin stood at 5% (down ~820 bps YoY and ~800 bps QoQ), surprising us negatively with gross margin contracting significantly by ~810 bps YoY (down ~480 bps QoQ) to 41,8% (versus estimate: 47.4%) on the back of inflationary pressures, especially in raw materials and packaging materials.

Pressure on gross margin is likely to continue in the near term until the new barley crop that the company will procure going forward is utilized.

United Breweries realised weighted average price increase of ~5% in Q3 FY23, which will serve it well going forward along with its continued focus on pursuing further price increases.