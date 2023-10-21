United Breweries Q2 Results Review - Strong Volume Recovery; Volatility Will Continue: Motilal Oswal
Volume growth was good at 7% in Q2 FY24, but management is still cautious about future volume momentum.
Motilal Oswal Report
We cut our FY25E earnings per share estimate of United Breweries Ltd. by 4%, given volatility in raw material prices.
Over FY18-23, EPS declined 3.5%, making the stock expensive at 86.9 times/58.6 times of FY24E/FY25E EPS and 50 times/35.6 times FY24E/FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda, with return on capital employed of only 12.1%/16.6% for FY24E/25E.
Unlike other discretionary categories, the demand trend for alcobev companies has not worsened much, but the four-year/five-year sales compound annual growth rates stand at 3.7%/5.9%. Adjusted profit after tax declined 12.5%/3.5% annualised over four years/five years ending FY23.
We reiterate our 'Sell' rating on the stock with a target priceof Rs 1,365 (based on 30 times FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda).
United Breweries' standalone net sales grew 12.4% YoY to Rs 18.9 billion in Q2 FY24 (our estimate: R 17.3 billion). Ebitda declined 15.8% to Rs 1.8 billion ((our estimate: Rs 1.8 billion). Profit before tax before exceptional items fell 19.9% to Rs 1.4 billion ((our estimate: Rs 1.3 billion). Adjusted profit after tax was down 19.8% YoY to Rs 1.1 billion ((our estimate: Rs 1.0 billion).
Q2 volume increased by 7% YoY; excluding route to market, it was up 9% YoY. H1 FY24 volume declined 4%; excluding RTM, it was up 1%.
Gross margin was down 210 bp YoY/up 400 bp QoQ at 44.5% ((our estimate: 44.4%). It was impacted YoY by a volume decline and cost of goods sold inflation.
As a percentage of sales, higher other expenses (+70 bp YoY) and higher employee costs (+50 bp YoY) led to a 330 bp YoY contraction in standalone Ebitda margin to 9.8% ((our estimate: 10.1%).
H1 FY24 net sales remained flat, whereas Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax declined 15.9%/17.6% YoY.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
