United Breweries Q2 Results Review - Strong Volume Recovery; Volatility Will Continue: Motilal Oswal

We cut our FY25E earnings per share estimate of United Breweries Ltd. by 4%, given volatility in raw material prices.

Over FY18-23, EPS declined 3.5%, making the stock expensive at 86.9 times/58.6 times of FY24E/FY25E EPS and 50 times/35.6 times FY24E/FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda, with return on capital employed of only 12.1%/16.6% for FY24E/25E.

Unlike other discretionary categories, the demand trend for alcobev companies has not worsened much, but the four-year/five-year sales compound annual growth rates stand at 3.7%/5.9%. Adjusted profit after tax declined 12.5%/3.5% annualised over four years/five years ending FY23.

We reiterate our 'Sell' rating on the stock with a target priceof Rs 1,365 (based on 30 times FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda).