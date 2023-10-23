United Breweries Q2 Results Review - Outlook Improves; Earnings Prospect Bright: Nirmal bang

United Breweries Ltd. Q2 FY24 results were well ahead of expectations on all fronts with sales/ Ebitda and profit after tax beating our estimates by 11%/28% and 43% respectively.

Demand environment remains healthy. Barley prices, which adversely impacted margins for four quarters, are coming off sharply as we highlighted in our commodity cost note last month. The base effect of route to market changes (Tamil Nadu) and Delhi excise policy, will not be an overhang in subsequent quarters.

The stock has been an underperformer as the impact of Covid in key summer seasons in FY21 and FY22 (and partly in FY20 as well) and subsequent sharp spike in barley costs meant that Ebitda is likely to decline by ~4% compound annual growth rate in FY24 vs FY19 levels, after growing by mid-teens CAGR in the preceding five years.

On this weak base and as a result of healthy demand and steep reduction in barley costs, we expect Ebitda to grow by ~57% CAGR between FY23-FY25E and ~44% CAGR between FY23-FY26E. Upgrade to 'Buy'.