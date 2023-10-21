United Breweries Q2 Result Review - Operationally Healthy, High Opex Drag Net Profit: Dolat Capital

United Breweries Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 was healthy with volume growth of +7% YoY versus -12% in Q1 FY24. Gross margin was -213 basis points YoY but +397bps QoQ. Revenue/gross profit/ Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax were +12/+7/-16/-20% YoY. Higher opex dented Ebitda.

Near-term remains upbeat for United Breweries driven by favorable base, softened raw material (barley) and volume revival in Telangana/Tamil Nadu price increase in Telangana and decline in glass bottle prices are key triggers.

We estimate United Breweries to register a healthy 9/13/34/43% revenue/gross profit/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate over FY23-26E.

Reiterate estimates. Upgrade to 'Accumulate' with target price of Rs 1800 at 50 times FY26E earnings per share (earlier Rs 1,485 at 50 times FY25E).

Volume loss in Tamil Nadu and election led uncertainty are near-term risk and increased competition from all the peers is key medium-term risk.