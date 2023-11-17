United Breweries - Outlook Improving; Earnings Prospects Bright: Nirmal Bang
The period of 2019-2023 witnessed annualised sales growth rate of only 3.7%
Nirmal Bang Report
United Breweries Ltd. has had a strong history of topline and earnings growth, barring FY19- FY23 period, which was affected by various unusual/one off factors.
Demand environment remains healthy. Barley prices, which affected margins for four quarters, are coming off sharply as we had highlighted in our commodity cost note in September 2023.
The base effect of route to market changes Tamil Nadu and Delhi excise policy will not be an overhang in the subsequent quarters.
The stock of United Breweries has been an underperformer as the impact of Covid-19 in key summer seasons of FY21 and FY22 (and partly in FY20 as well) and the consequent sharp spike in barley prices meant that Ebitda is likely to decline by ~4% in FY24E versus FY19 levels after growing at mid-teens compound annual growth rate in the preceding five years.
On this weak base and due to healthy demand and steep reduction in barley prices, we expect Ebitda to grow at ~57% CAGR during FY23-FY25E and ~44% CAGR during FY23-FY26E.
We recently upgraded the stock to 'Buy' in our Q2 FY24 results note and continue to maintain our 'Buy' rating.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.