Uniparts India IPO - Well-Positioned To Capitalise On Industry Tailwinds: Motilal Oswal
It further aims to increase its market share and diversify its portfolio both product wise and geographically.
Motilal Oswal's IPO Report
Uniparts Ltd. with its global leading positioning in off-highway market is well placed to capture the growing industry opportunity in tractor and construction equipment space.
Uniparts has transitioned from being solely a component manufacturer to an end to end solutions provider and further to a systems integrator and is further moving up the value chain.
It is regularly adding complementary products and solutions to its portfolio like Hydraulic cylinders, power take off), etc. It is further expanding into large farm retail stores and large construction equipment market.
Uniparts’ revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax grew strongly by 16%/67%/63% over FY20-FY22, while its Ebitda margins expanded sharply from 10.6% in FY20 to 21.8% in FY22.
