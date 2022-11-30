ADVERTISEMENT
Uniparts India IPO - Global Engineered Solutions Provider: Reliance Securities

Company is coming up with an IPO comprising fully OFS of ~14.5 mn shares, aggregating to an issue size of Rs 8.36 billion.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Agricultural, infrastructure construction machinery parts manufactured by Uniparts Ltd. (Source: Company website).</p></div>
Agricultural, infrastructure construction machinery parts manufactured by Uniparts Ltd. (Source: Company website).
Reliance Securities' IPO Report

Uniparts India Ltd. manufactures engineered systems and solutions. The company was incorporated in 1994 and it is one of the leading suppliers of systems and components for the off-highway market in the agriculture, construction, forestry and mining and aftermarket sectors with the presence across more than 25 countries.

Uniparts has a global business model which is based on:

  1. sales from dual shore manufacturing facilities in India and U.S. in their respective domestic markets,

  2. export sales from Indian locations directly to overseas customers,

  3. sales from the warehousing facilities in their respective domestic markets and others.

The company also has a manufacturing, warehousing and distribution facility at Eldridge, now known as Uniparts Olsen Inc. and a warehousing and distribution facility at Augusta.

During FY22, Uniparts had an estimated market share of 16.68% in the global 3-point linkage systems market in value-terms and an estimated 5.92% market share in the global precision machined parts market in the CFM sector.

Uniparts is coming up with an initial public offering comprising fully offer for sale of ~14.5 million shares, aggregating to an issue size of Rs 8.36 billion.

Click on the attachment to read the full IPO report:

Reliance Securities Uniparts India IPO.pdf

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

