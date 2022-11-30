Uniparts India IPO - Global Engineered Solutions Provider: Reliance Securities

Uniparts India Ltd. manufactures engineered systems and solutions. The company was incorporated in 1994 and it is one of the leading suppliers of systems and components for the off-highway market in the agriculture, construction, forestry and mining and aftermarket sectors with the presence across more than 25 countries.

Uniparts has a global business model which is based on:

sales from dual shore manufacturing facilities in India and U.S. in their respective domestic markets, export sales from Indian locations directly to overseas customers, sales from the warehousing facilities in their respective domestic markets and others.

The company also has a manufacturing, warehousing and distribution facility at Eldridge, now known as Uniparts Olsen Inc. and a warehousing and distribution facility at Augusta.

During FY22, Uniparts had an estimated market share of 16.68% in the global 3-point linkage systems market in value-terms and an estimated 5.92% market share in the global precision machined parts market in the CFM sector.

Uniparts is coming up with an initial public offering comprising fully offer for sale of ~14.5 million shares, aggregating to an issue size of Rs 8.36 billion.