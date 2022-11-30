Uniparts India IPO - A Global Supplier For Off–Highway Market: Geojit
The company is a leading suppliers of systems and components for the off-highway market in agriculture, CFM, aftermarket sectors.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Geojit Research's IPO Report
Uniparts India Ltd., incorporated on September 26, 1994, is a global manufacturer of engineered systems and solutions and are one of the leading suppliers of systems and components for the off-highway market in the agriculture and construction, forestry and mining and aftermarket sectors with a presence across over 25 countries.
The major product portfolio includes, 3- point linkage systems for tractors and precision machined parts. Other product like power take off, fabrications and hydraulic cylinders are at nascent stage.
Uniparts has six manufacturing facilities (five in India and one in U.S) with an average capacity utilisation of ~71% (as of June 2022) and three warehouses (two in U.S and one in Europe) and one distribution facility in India.
Despite the pandemic and lockdown restrictions, Uniparts’ revenue from operations clocked a compound annual growth rate of ~16% to Rs 1,227 crore and its profit after tax grew by ~63% CAGR from Rs 167 crore over FY20-FY22, led by better volumes and margin expansion.
Click on the attachment to read the full IPO report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Uniparts India IPO: All You Need To Know
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Uniparts India IPO - Global Engineered Solutions Provider: Reliance Securities
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Uniparts India IPO - Precision Component Player, Healthy Financial Profile: ICICI Direct
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Uniparts India IPO - Investment Rationale, Future Strategies, Key Strengths, Risks, Financials: KRChoksey
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.