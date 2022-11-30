Uniparts India IPO - A Global Supplier For Off–Highway Market: Geojit

Uniparts India Ltd., incorporated on September 26, 1994, is a global manufacturer of engineered systems and solutions and are one of the leading suppliers of systems and components for the off-highway market in the agriculture and construction, forestry and mining and aftermarket sectors with a presence across over 25 countries.

The major product portfolio includes, 3- point linkage systems for tractors and precision machined parts. Other product like power take off, fabrications and hydraulic cylinders are at nascent stage.

Uniparts has six manufacturing facilities (five in India and one in U.S) with an average capacity utilisation of ~71% (as of June 2022) and three warehouses (two in U.S and one in Europe) and one distribution facility in India.

Despite the pandemic and lockdown restrictions, Uniparts’ revenue from operations clocked a compound annual growth rate of ~16% to Rs 1,227 crore and its profit after tax grew by ~63% CAGR from Rs 167 crore over FY20-FY22, led by better volumes and margin expansion.