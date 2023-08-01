Uniparts India - China Plus One Strategy Aiding New Customer Acquisition: HDFC Securities

Valuation and Recommendation

We expect Uniparts India Ltd.’s revenue/profit after tax to grow at 13% compound annual growth rate over FY23-25E led by ramp-up of new/recently added customer orders for existing and adjacent products.

We expect sales momentum to resume and raw material costs to reduce going forward.

We believe investors can buy the stock in Rs 645-660 band and add on dips in Rs 585-595 band (10 times FY25E earnings per share) for a base case fair value of Rs 707 (12 times FY25E EPS) and bull case fair value of Rs 766 (13 times FY25E EPS) over the next two-three quarters.