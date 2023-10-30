Union Bank of India Q2 Results Review - Steady Quarter; Lower Provisions Drive Earnings Beat: Motilal Oswal

Union Bank of India reported a steady 90% YoY growth in profit after tax to Rs 35 billion (19% beat), driven by lower provisions (down 12% QoQ).

Net interest income grew 10% YoY to Rs 91.3 billion(in line), aided by net interest margin increase of 5 basis points QoQ to 3.18%.

Loan book grew 10.5% YoY/4.3% QoQ, while deposits grew 9% YoY/1% QoQ. Credit-deposit ratio thus increased 234 bp QoQ to 70.6%.

Union Bank of India's asset quality ratios improved with gross/net non-performing asset ratios at 6.4%/1.3%. Provision coverage ratio improved 90 bp QoQ to ~80.7% in Q2 FY24. Restructured book declined to 1.7% of loans, while special mention account book improved to 52 bp.

We increase our FY24/25E earnings estimates by 7%/8% and estimate return on asset/return on equity of 1.1%/17.5% by FY25.

We retain our 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 125.