Union Bank of India - Inexpensive Valuation Factors Upside: HDFC Securities

Union Bank of India has reported healthy YoY performance in Q1 FY24, supported by strong traction in loan book and improvement in asset quality.

The management has guided for 10-12% growth in loan book for FY24. Further, gross non-performing asset and net non-performing asset are expected to be less than 6% and 1% respectively.

We have envisaged 10% compound annual growth rate in net interest income and 22% CAGR in net profit over FY23-25E while loan book is expected to grow by 11% CAGR over same time frame.

Return on average asset is estimated to improve to 0.85% by the end of FY25E. It is still trading at inexpensive valuation of 0.8xFY25E price/adjusted book value.

We are not separately ascribing any value to the subsidiaries/associates of Union Bank of India while valuing the stock.