Understanding ‘Bisleri’ And The Beverages Industry: Nirmal Bang

We recently hosted the management of Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., at our virtual investor conference to get deeper insights into the beverages business.

The size of the organised bottled water industry (~40% of the overall industry) is pegged at ~Rs 160-200 billion; of which, the company is a market leader with ~32% market share.

One big segment i.e. the home consumption segment (not considered in any research data), which includes gallons, jars etc, constitutes ~30% of the company’s revenue.

In terms of demand, FY23 was a good year for the beverages industry, both in terms of volume as well as profitability considering that growth in most other fast moving consumer goods categories was value-led. While the summer season was intense, an extended monsoon had some adverse impact on the overall fmcg industry.