UltraTech Cement - Scaling New Heights! Motilal Oswal Take

Cement demand remained strong post Covid-19, reporting a CAGR of ~9% over FY21-23. We believe that demand improvement was fueled by increased government spending on infrastructure development, low-cost housing schemes, and a strong demand from urban housing and real estate sector.

We believe demand momentum would remain robust and estimate a 7-8% CAGR during FY23-28 to 575 million tonne by FY28 (1.5 times from 390 million tonne in FY23).