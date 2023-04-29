UltraTech Cement, SBI Cards, Mphasis, Star Health, IndiaMart, Shriram Finance Q4 Review: HDFC Securities

UltraTech Cement - Strong volume growth; a healthy margin

We continue to like UltraTech Cement Ltd. for its robust growth and margin outlook and balance sheet management. The company delivered strong 14/23% YoY/QoQ volume growth, led by healthy demand and a gain in market share. Unit Ebitda recovered Rs 150/million tonne QoQ to Rs 1,050 per million tonne, led by operating leverage gains and lower fuel cost.

UltraTech Cement also tightened its working capital (to net cash in March 2023) during H2 FY23, which bloated in Sep-22. The company’s phase-II expansion is expected to be completed by FY26E.