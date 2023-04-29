UltraTech Cement, SBI Cards, Mphasis, Star Health, IndiaMart, Shriram Finance Q4 Review: HDFC Securities
Star Health printed soft net earned premium growth, impacted by a slowdown in group business.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
UltraTech Cement - Strong volume growth; a healthy margin
We continue to like UltraTech Cement Ltd. for its robust growth and margin outlook and balance sheet management. The company delivered strong 14/23% YoY/QoQ volume growth, led by healthy demand and a gain in market share. Unit Ebitda recovered Rs 150/million tonne QoQ to Rs 1,050 per million tonne, led by operating leverage gains and lower fuel cost.
UltraTech Cement also tightened its working capital (to net cash in March 2023) during H2 FY23, which bloated in Sep-22. The company’s phase-II expansion is expected to be completed by FY26E.
SBI Cards - Portfolio rebalancing remains work in progress
SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd.’ earnings were marginally below our estimates due to higher-than-expected credit costs, partially offset by healthy traction in fee income.
While the QoQ receivables mix remained steady with revolve/EMI loans at 24%/37%, net interest margins declined 10 bps QoQ (11.5%) and are close to bottoming out with renewed management focus on raising the share of instalment loans.
Star Health - Growth to drive rerating
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. printed soft net earned premium growth (up 11% YoY, 4% below our estimates), impacted by a slowdown in group business; however, loss ratios clocked in at 62% (down 1.8% QoQ, inline) driving combined operating ratio to 91.4% (-3.4% QoQ). While FY23 return on equity was sub-optimal at ~12% due to soft growth (+15% YoY), we expect Star Health to deliver a rebound in growth (~22% compound annual growth rate over FY23-25E) and stable loss ratios, supported by a price hike in its flagship product and tighter underwriting and claims review process.
Mphasis - Another disappointment; hope floats
Mphasis Ltd. posted weak revenue print, yet maintained its margin. FY23 growth of 9.7% constant currency was impacted by -4% from a decline in digital risk and -1.6% from a decline in DXC business. The residual business of digital risk and DXC still accounts for 10.5% of revenue, which remains in a state of decline and will be a drag on overall growth even for FY24E (4.5% drag even if business remains at Q4 rate).
IndiaMart - Strong cash collections to drive growth
IndiaMart InterMesh Ltd. posted a strong Q4 with better-than-expected revenue growth (+6.9% QoQ) and impressive cash collections (+31% YoY). The growth was led by strong supplier addition (~9,000) and improving realisations (+2.3% QoQ).
The company invested in a sales engine in FY23, which has moderated margins but accelerated growth. The strong cash collections provide visibility for more than 25% YoY growth in FY24E.
Shriram Finance - Impairment ‘tangible’; synergies ‘intangible’
Shriram Finance Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 earnings were impacted by merger-related expenses and higher provisioning. Balance sheet growth was robust with assets under management growth of 15.9%/4.6% YoY/QoQ, driven by passenger vehicle, two-wheeler and personal loan, with steady growth in the commercial vehicle portfolio (+13% YoY).
