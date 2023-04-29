UltraTech Cement Q4 Review - Better QoQ Led By Robust Volume; Expansion To Support Growth: Dolat Capital
UltraTech Cement reported results broadly in line, however realisation below estimates.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
UltraTech Cement Ltd. reported results broadly in line, however realisation below estimates.
UltraTech Cement posted up 18.4% YoY growth in revenue to Rs 186.6 billion led by up 14.5% YoY in volume to 31.7 million tonne (up 22.6% QoQ) coupled with up 3.4% YoY in realisation/tonne to Rs 5,887 (down 1.9% QoQ).
Ebitda/ adjusted profit after tax up by 8.1%/ 12.7% YoY to Rs 33.2 billion/ Rs 16.7 billion led by better operating performance.
We broadly maintain our revenue and Ebitda estimates for FY24E/ FY25E. However, we marginally increase our adjusted profit after tax estimates by 5.9%/ 4.8% for FY24E/ FY25E factoring better operating performance.
We expect 9.1%/ 19.7%/ 28.5% revenue/ Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax compound annual growth rate over FY23-25E led by 11.6%/ 7.9% volume growth and down 1.2%/ 0.0% realization growth in FY24E/ FY25E.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.