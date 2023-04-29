UltraTech Cement Q4 Review - Better QoQ Led By Robust Volume; Expansion To Support Growth: Dolat Capital

UltraTech Cement Ltd. reported results broadly in line, however realisation below estimates.

UltraTech Cement posted up 18.4% YoY growth in revenue to Rs 186.6 billion led by up 14.5% YoY in volume to 31.7 million tonne (up 22.6% QoQ) coupled with up 3.4% YoY in realisation/tonne to Rs 5,887 (down 1.9% QoQ).

Ebitda/ adjusted profit after tax up by 8.1%/ 12.7% YoY to Rs 33.2 billion/ Rs 16.7 billion led by better operating performance.

We broadly maintain our revenue and Ebitda estimates for FY24E/ FY25E. However, we marginally increase our adjusted profit after tax estimates by 5.9%/ 4.8% for FY24E/ FY25E factoring better operating performance.

We expect 9.1%/ 19.7%/ 28.5% revenue/ Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax compound annual growth rate over FY23-25E led by 11.6%/ 7.9% volume growth and down 1.2%/ 0.0% realization growth in FY24E/ FY25E.