UltraTech Cement Q4 Results Review - Lower Opex Helps; Eyes Market Share Gain: Motilal Oswal

Strong demand momentum sustains in April 2023; prices stable.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
UltraTech Cement Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 operating performance was in line with consolidated Ebitda at Rs 33.2 billion (versus estimate: Rs 33 billion) and Ebitda/tonne at Rs 1,049 (versus estimate: Rs 1,043). Adjusted profit was at Rs 16.7 billion (versus estimate: Rs 17.5 billion). Lower-than-estimated opex/tonne helped offset lower realisation.
Cement demand sustains in April 2023 after a strong Q4 FY23 and UltraTech Cement aims to grow 4-5% above industry in FY24E.
Cement prices have remained stable in April-23. Expansion plans of UltraTech Cement are on track and phase-II expansion of 22.6 million tonnes per annum will be commissioned by H1 FY26E.
