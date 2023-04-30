UltraTech Cement Q4 Results Review - Lower Opex Helps; Eyes Market Share Gain: Motilal Oswal

UltraTech Cement Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 operating performance was in line with consolidated Ebitda at Rs 33.2 billion (versus estimate: Rs 33 billion) and Ebitda/tonne at Rs 1,049 (versus estimate: Rs 1,043). Adjusted profit was at Rs 16.7 billion (versus estimate: Rs 17.5 billion). Lower-than-estimated opex/tonne helped offset lower realisation.

Cement demand sustains in April 2023 after a strong Q4 FY23 and UltraTech Cement aims to grow 4-5% above industry in FY24E.

Cement prices have remained stable in April-23. Expansion plans of UltraTech Cement are on track and phase-II expansion of 22.6 million tonnes per annum will be commissioned by H1 FY26E.