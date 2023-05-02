UltraTech Cement Q4 Results Review - Growth From Expansion, Cost Efficiency: Systematix

UltraTech Cement Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 revenue of Rs 187 billion was up 18.4% YoY and 20.2% QoQ, 3.1% below our estimate. Sales volume at 31.7 million tonne rose 14.5%/ 22.6% YoY/QoQ, led by new capacity ramp up.

Net sales realisation at Rs 5,887/tonne was up by 3.4% but fell by 1.9% QoQ, and was 3.1% below our estimate. Ebitda in absolute numbers at Rs 33.2 billion, up by 8.1% YoY and 42.2% QoQ, was 4.6% below our estimate.

Blended Ebitda/tonne at Rs 1,048 fell by 5.6% YoY, but was up by 16%, versus our estimate of Rs 1,099/tonne. Overall opex/tn rose by fell 5.6% YoY but fell 5.1% QoQ.

UltraTech Cement’s cost efficiency, especially with respect to power and fuel cost and benefits from operating leverages (partially offset by higher raw material cost) was better QoQ. Power and fuel cost/tonne and other expenses/ tonne declined 11.1% and 16.1%, QoQ, respectively.

Also, freight cost/tonne fell 1.6% QoQ due to reduction in lead distance to 413 kms from 428 kms in Q4 FY22 and better route mapping, despite the busy season surcharge on rail freight and 2% hike in diesel cost.

Raw material cost/tonne increased 1.7% YoY and 15.3% QoQ on high-cost inventory and increase in flay ash, slag and gypsum prices. Our FY24 estimates broadly remain unchanged, and we have introduced FY25E.