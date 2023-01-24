UltraTech Cement Q3 Results Review - Margin To Further Improve: IDBI Capital
Ultratech Cement's Q3 FY23 (consolidated) Ebitda came in line with consensus estimate.
IDBI Capital Report
Ultratech Cement Ltd.'s Q3 FY23 (consolidated) Ebitda came in line with consensus estimate. Volume growth, driven by retail volume was strong at 11% and margin improved QoQ by 161 basis points.
Stock was weak post the management earning calls, as market was expecting a positive commentary on price hike. Having said this, for Q4 FY23 we understand margin could further improve QoQ by 300-400 bps, led by weakness in energy cost and operating leverage.
As Q4 FY23 volume growth is strong and UltraTech Cement is aiming to improve utilisation to 95-100% versus 83% in Q3 FY23. Catalyst for stock performance is continuation of price hike and capex boost from union budget.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
