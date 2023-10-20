UltraTech Cement Q2 Results Review - Valuation Is Full: IDBI Capital
IDBI Capital Report
Ultratech Cement Ltd.'s Q2 FY24 (consolidated) Ebitda came broadly in line with consensus estimate. UTltraTech Cement's Ebitda was up 37% YoY, driven by lower cost and 16% YoY volume increase. Industry has taken price hike in October 2023 by 5% versus average of Q2 FY24 at an all India level.
Hike is sustaining so far in the market.
We have factored this in FY24E and thus Ebitda is up 9% in FY24E. Ebitda/tonne in Q3 FY24 and Q4 FY24 is expected to increase by Rs 300/tonneand Rs 200/tonne QoQ, driven by price hike and operating leverage.
But we have maintained FY25E Ebitda estimate with Ebitda/tonne of Rs 1356.
On unchanged target price of Rs 8837 we retain 'Hold' rating on stock. Valuing at 15 times FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda we see UltraTech Cement valuation is full and doesn’t offer much upside.
