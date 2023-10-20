UltraTech Cement Q2 Results Review - Strategically Growing To Capture Demand Uptick: Nirmal Bang
The company has set a capex of Rs 60-70 bn for FY24, covering WHRS capex, cement capacity expansion and maintenance capex.
Nirmal Bang Report
UltraTech Cement Ltd.'s Ebitda/tonne grew by 18% YoY to Rs 956 versus Rs 1,044 estimated by us. Volume growth was close to our estimate - actual/estimate: 26.69 million tonne/26.7 million tonne. The management has projected 9-10% volume growth for the industry in FY24.
Realisation/tonne was flat on YoY basis - actual/estimate: Rs 5,999/Rs 6,025, indicating focus on market share gains in the coming quarters.
We would like to have a better understanding of UltraTech Cement’s strategy on pricing, sales and marketing and operating performance (including contribution of green cement, if at all), when it attains 200 million tonnes per annum in 2028.
We maintain our 'Buy' rating on UltraTech Cement and value the company at 14 times September-25E enterprise value/Ebitda with a revised target price of Rs 10,218.
