UltraTech Cement Q2 Results Review- Robust Volume Growth, Pricing Improves; Maintain 'Buy': Axis Securities

UltraTech Cement Ltd.'s reported a mixed set of numbers during the quarter as its volume/revenue grew by 16% and 15% respectively, (better than expectations) driven by better demand YoY. Ebitda was below our and consensus estimates by 5% each on account of higher raw material and other expenses costs.
There was a one-off expenditure of Rs 70 crore owing to higher bonuses and seasonal plant and maintenance expenditure. UltraTech Cement reported a profit of Rs 1,281 crore against Rs 756 crore in Q2 FY23 (below expectations).
The company recorded an Ebitda margin of 16% (versus our estimates of 17.2%) against 13.4% YoY. The quarter’s volume stood at 26.69 million tonnes per annum, up 16% YoY.
UltraTech Cement's Ebitda/tonne stood at Rs 955, up 18% YoY and down 6% QoQ and it reported blended realization/tonne of Rs 5,999 against Rs 6,014 YoY, down 0.2% YoY and up 1% QoQ.
The company’s cost/tonne declined by 3% YoY but was up 3% QoQ to Rs 5,044 driven by higher variable cost and negative operating leverage.
Outlook
We expect the UltraTech Cement to grow its volume / revenue / Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax at a compound annual growth rate of12%/13%/27%/41% over FY23-FY25E, driven by the robust demand, improvement in prices, upcoming new capacity, ramping up of recently commissioned capacity, benefit of lower commodity prices, higher blending ratio, and increasing share of green energy.
Valuation and recommendation
The stock is currently trading at 17 times and 14 times FY24E/FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda. We maintain our 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 9,680/share, implying an upside potential of 14% from the current market price.
