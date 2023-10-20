UltraTech Cement Q2 Results Review- Robust Volume Growth, Pricing Improves; Maintain 'Buy': Axis Securities

UltraTech Cement Ltd.'s reported a mixed set of numbers during the quarter as its volume/revenue grew by 16% and 15% respectively, (better than expectations) driven by better demand YoY. Ebitda was below our and consensus estimates by 5% each on account of higher raw material and other expenses costs.

There was a one-off expenditure of Rs 70 crore owing to higher bonuses and seasonal plant and maintenance expenditure. UltraTech Cement reported a profit of Rs 1,281 crore against Rs 756 crore in Q2 FY23 (below expectations).

The company recorded an Ebitda margin of 16% (versus our estimates of 17.2%) against 13.4% YoY. The quarter’s volume stood at 26.69 million tonnes per annum, up 16% YoY.

UltraTech Cement's Ebitda/tonne stood at Rs 955, up 18% YoY and down 6% QoQ and it reported blended realization/tonne of Rs 5,999 against Rs 6,014 YoY, down 0.2% YoY and up 1% QoQ.

The company’s cost/tonne declined by 3% YoY but was up 3% QoQ to Rs 5,044 driven by higher variable cost and negative operating leverage.