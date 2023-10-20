UltraTech Cement Q2 Results Review - Riding The Price Hike Wave: ICICI Securities
Low operating leverage offsets variable cost gains QoQ.
ICICI Securities Report
UltraTech Cement Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 performance was largely in line with our estimate. Yet, management’s commentary on pricing (which corroborates with our channel checks) is propelling an Ebitda upgrade of 7% for FY24E and 13% for FY25E.
Tracking UltraTech Cement’s commitment for growth (phase-III capex of ~20 million tonnes per annum likely to be announced by Q3 FY24), we introduce FY26E Ebitda assuming 8% volume growth and keeping Ebitda/tonne at par to FY25E of ~Rs 1,260.
With the industry leader being the largest beneficiary of the price hike wave, we upgrade the stock to 'Hold' (from 'Reduce') rolling over the valuation to Q2 FY26E enterprise value/Ebitd. Target price stands revised to RS 8,742 (Rs 7,311 earlier).
Valuation multiple of 15 times is unchanged, tracking fundamental concerns on industry wide aggressive capacity additions.
