UltraTech Cement Q2 Results Review - Profitability To Improve; Expansion To Support Growth: Dolat Capital

UltraTech Cement Ltd. reported results in line, however realisation above estimates.

The company posted +15.3% YoY growth in revenue to Rs 160.1 billion led by +15.5% YoY in volume to 26.7 million tonne (-10.9% QoQ) partially offset by -0.2% YoY in realisation/tn to Rs 5,999 (+1.3% QoQ).

Ebitda/ adjusted profit after tax up by 36.7%/ 69.6% YoY to Rs 25.5 billion/ Rs 12.8 billion led by better operating performance.

We expect 10.5%/ 18.4%/ 27.7% revenue/ Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax compound annual growth rate over FY23-26E led by 13.9%/ 7.4%/ 8.9% volume growth and +1.2%/ 0.0%/ 0.0% realisation growth in FY24E/ FY25E/ FY26E.