UltraTech Cement Q2 Results Review - Profitability To Improve; Expansion To Support Growth: Dolat Capital
UltrtaTech Cement’s capacity to increase from 120 mtpa to 165.1 mtpa by FY26E.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
UltraTech Cement Ltd. reported results in line, however realisation above estimates.
The company posted +15.3% YoY growth in revenue to Rs 160.1 billion led by +15.5% YoY in volume to 26.7 million tonne (-10.9% QoQ) partially offset by -0.2% YoY in realisation/tn to Rs 5,999 (+1.3% QoQ).
Ebitda/ adjusted profit after tax up by 36.7%/ 69.6% YoY to Rs 25.5 billion/ Rs 12.8 billion led by better operating performance.
We expect 10.5%/ 18.4%/ 27.7% revenue/ Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax compound annual growth rate over FY23-26E led by 13.9%/ 7.4%/ 8.9% volume growth and +1.2%/ 0.0%/ 0.0% realisation growth in FY24E/ FY25E/ FY26E.
Outlook and Valuation
UltrtaTech Cement’s capacity to increase from 120 million tonnes per annum (FY22)/ 136.7 mtpa (FY23)/ 137.9 mtpa (September 2023) to 165.1 mtpa by FY26E.
It also announced further expansion to 200 mtpa by FY28-30 to support future growth. It will continue to witness healthy operating cash flow (average Rs 119.2 billion/year over FY23- FY26E) and free cash flow (average Rs 50.9 billion/year over FY23-FY26E) leading to deleveraging (Net debt-to-equity of 0.02/ -0.04 times/ -0.11 times in FY24E/ FY25E/ FY26E versus 0.05 times FY23).
UltraTech Cement, being the largest player in Indian cement industry is its biggest advantage.
We expect significant improvement in profitability from Q3 FY24E. As we roll over to FY26, we upgrade from 'Accumulate' to 'Buy' with a revised target price of Rs 10,085 based on 16 times (in line with 10-year average) consolidated FY26E enterprise value/Ebitda.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
UltraTech Cement Q2 Results Review - Cost Decline, Recent Price Hikes To Improve Margins: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.