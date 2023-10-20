UltraTech Cement Q2 Results Review - Expansion Strategy Remains On Track: Yes Securities

UltraTech Cement Ltd. reported revenue/Ebitda growth of +15/37% YoY supported by +16% YoY volume growth in Q2 FY24. Surprisingly, the net sales realisation was flat YoY and a 3% YoY decline in total cost/tonne resulted in Ebitda/tonne of Rs 956, up by +18 YoY during the quarter. Adjusted profit after tax grew by +70% YoY to Rs 12.8 billion on account of healthy profitability.

As of Q2 FY24, UltraTech Cement’s total grey cement capacity in India reached 132.5 million tonnes per annum with its phase-I expansion, still utilization is at ~83% in H1 FY24.

Therefore, to maintain the production headroom and retain the market share, UltraTech Cement plans to add 4 mtpa through debottlenecking. The phase-II expansion of 24.4 mtpa and the pending debottlenecking of 2.8 mtpa will enhance the console cement capacity to 165 mtpa by FY25E (versus 137.9 mtpa as of Q2 FY24).

UltraTech Cement’ further aims to improve the C:C ratio (currently 1.44 times) to generate additional volumes, as a result we believe UltraTech Cement to deliver overall volume growth of ~10% compound annual growth rate over FY24-26E.