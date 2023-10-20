UltraTech Cement Q2 Results Review - Expansion Strategy Remains On Track: Yes Securities
Ongoing Phase-II expansion of 24.4 mtpa will ensure UltraTech Cement capacity growth rate of ~8% CAGR above the industry average.
Yes Securities Report
UltraTech Cement Ltd. reported revenue/Ebitda growth of +15/37% YoY supported by +16% YoY volume growth in Q2 FY24. Surprisingly, the net sales realisation was flat YoY and a 3% YoY decline in total cost/tonne resulted in Ebitda/tonne of Rs 956, up by +18 YoY during the quarter. Adjusted profit after tax grew by +70% YoY to Rs 12.8 billion on account of healthy profitability.
As of Q2 FY24, UltraTech Cement’s total grey cement capacity in India reached 132.5 million tonnes per annum with its phase-I expansion, still utilization is at ~83% in H1 FY24.
Therefore, to maintain the production headroom and retain the market share, UltraTech Cement plans to add 4 mtpa through debottlenecking. The phase-II expansion of 24.4 mtpa and the pending debottlenecking of 2.8 mtpa will enhance the console cement capacity to 165 mtpa by FY25E (versus 137.9 mtpa as of Q2 FY24).
UltraTech Cement’ further aims to improve the C:C ratio (currently 1.44 times) to generate additional volumes, as a result we believe UltraTech Cement to deliver overall volume growth of ~10% compound annual growth rate over FY24-26E.
We continue to like UltraTech Cement ratio for its market leadership with a +20% share across India with robust growth plans and aggressive green energy investment for improving its green power share, which is supported by strong balance sheet.
Ongoing Phase-II expansion of 24.4 mtpa will ensure UltraTech Cement capacity growth rate of ~8% CAGR above the industry average of 5% CAGR over FY24-26E.
Management aspires to improve its green energy share to ~60% by FY26E with a waste heat recovery system/renewable combined capacity of 1.25 giga watt (versus currently 22%) will be margin accretive in the long run.
Supported by healthy profitability (estimate Ebitda of Rs 1150-1200/tonne for FY24-26E), we expect a free cash flow generation of Rs 150 billion post the capex outlay of Rs 180 billion over FY24-26E.
Additionally, it will further aid UltraTech Cement to fund its future expansion target of 200 mtpa by FY30. At current market price, stock trades at 16/14 times enterprise value/Ebitda on FY25/26.
We rolled forward to FY26 estimate and arrived at target price of Rs 9572 with an 'Add' rating, valuing the stock at 16 times enterprise value/Ebitda on FY26E.
