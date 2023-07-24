UltraTech Cement Q1 Results Review - Well Aligned To Capture Demand Tailwind; Maintain 'Buy': Axis Securities
UltraTech witnessed robust capacity utilisation of 89% indicating robust cement demand and market share gain for the company.
Axis Securities Report
Financial Performance
UltraTech Cement Ltd. reported a mixed set of numbers during the quarter as its volume/ revenue grew by 20% and 17% respectively, (Inline with expectations) driven by better demand YoY while Ebitda was below our and consensus estimates by 15% and 5% respectively, on the back of higher variable cost.
The company reported a profit of Rs 1,688 crore against Rs 1,584 crore in Q1 FY23 (below expectation) It recorded an Ebitda margin of 17.2% (versus our estimates of 20%) against 20.4% YoY. The quarter’s volume stood at 29.96 million tonnes per annum, up 20% YoY.
UltraTech Cement’s Ebitda/tonne stood at Rs 1017, down 18% YoY and 3% QoQ and it reported blended realisation/tonne of Rs 5,920 against Rs 6,056 YoY, down2% YoY and up 0.5% QoQ.
The company’s cost/tonne increased by 2% YoY and 1% QoQ to Rs 4,903 driven by higher variable cost.
Outlook:
Given the robust demand, upcoming new capacity, ramping up of recently commissioned capacity and benefit of lower commodity prices coupled with higher blending ratio and increasing share of green energy, we expect the company to grow its volume/revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax at compound annual growth rate of 12%/12%/26%/40% over FY23-FY25E.
Valuation and recommendation
The stock is currently trading at 16.5 times and 14 times FY24E/FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda.
We maintain our 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 9520/share, implying an upside potential of 17% from the current market price.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
