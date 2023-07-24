UltraTech Cement Q1 Results Review - Well Aligned To Capture Demand Tailwind; Maintain 'Buy': Axis Securities

Financial Performance

UltraTech Cement Ltd. reported a mixed set of numbers during the quarter as its volume/ revenue grew by 20% and 17% respectively, (Inline with expectations) driven by better demand YoY while Ebitda was below our and consensus estimates by 15% and 5% respectively, on the back of higher variable cost.

The company reported a profit of Rs 1,688 crore against Rs 1,584 crore in Q1 FY23 (below expectation) It recorded an Ebitda margin of 17.2% (versus our estimates of 20%) against 20.4% YoY. The quarter’s volume stood at 29.96 million tonnes per annum, up 20% YoY.

UltraTech Cement’s Ebitda/tonne stood at Rs 1017, down 18% YoY and 3% QoQ and it reported blended realisation/tonne of Rs 5,920 against Rs 6,056 YoY, down2% YoY and up 0.5% QoQ.

The company’s cost/tonne increased by 2% YoY and 1% QoQ to Rs 4,903 driven by higher variable cost.