UltraTech Cement Q1 Results Review - Inline Ebitda; Market Share Gain: IDBI Capital

Ultratech Cement Ltd.'s Q1 FY24 (consolidated) Ebitda came in line with our/ consensus estimate.

The company has reported strong 20% YoY volume increase driven by capacity addition (up 13% YoY) and utilisation uptick (up 600 basis points YoY to 89%) in Q1, we understand industry volume increase could be 12-14%.

Consumer wise, retail volume has supported the volume uptick for UltraTech Cement. But volume uptick is at the cost of profitability as domestic average selling price is down 2% QoQ and Ebitda margin in Q1 FY24 was 17%, down 50 basis points QoQ.

Though fuel cost weakness is still not seen in the numbers and is expected in Q2 FY24 onwards and thus we have built an improvement in FY24E margin at 19.4%.

Post the result, we have maintained target price and Ebitda and thus with 9% upside, we downgrade the rating to 'Hold'. Valuations capture the upside and we wait for right price to turn buyers.