UltraTech Cement Q1 Results Review - Inline Ebitda; Market Share Gain: IDBI Capital
Consumer wise, retail volume has supported the volume uptick for UltraTech Cement.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
Ultratech Cement Ltd.'s Q1 FY24 (consolidated) Ebitda came in line with our/ consensus estimate.
The company has reported strong 20% YoY volume increase driven by capacity addition (up 13% YoY) and utilisation uptick (up 600 basis points YoY to 89%) in Q1, we understand industry volume increase could be 12-14%.
Consumer wise, retail volume has supported the volume uptick for UltraTech Cement. But volume uptick is at the cost of profitability as domestic average selling price is down 2% QoQ and Ebitda margin in Q1 FY24 was 17%, down 50 basis points QoQ.
Though fuel cost weakness is still not seen in the numbers and is expected in Q2 FY24 onwards and thus we have built an improvement in FY24E margin at 19.4%.
Post the result, we have maintained target price and Ebitda and thus with 9% upside, we downgrade the rating to 'Hold'. Valuations capture the upside and we wait for right price to turn buyers.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.