UltraTech Cement - Lucrative Play On Positive Demand Outlook: Axis Securities Initiates Coverage With 'Buy'
Capacity expansion and positive demand environment to drive growth.
Axis Securities Report
We initiate coverage on UltraTech Ltd. with a 'Buy' recommendation and a target price of Rs 9,350/share, which implies an upside of 13% from the current levels.
Key Investment Thesis
Capacity expansion and positive demand environment to drive growth
UltraTech Cement is in the process of expanding its consolidated capacity by 19% from the current135 million tonnes per annum to 160 mtpa, which will get operational in phases over FY24E-FY26E. With the completion of the existing expansion, the company plans to further consolidate its market position, increase market share, and maintain its leadership position in the cement industry.
Easing input costs along with cost optimisation measures to improve margins
The recent correction in fuel prices(pet coke and coal) bodes well for the company as it will aid in improving its margin, which will start flowing in from Q1 FY24 and onwards. UltraTech Cement's integrated operations, improving cement-to-clinker ratio, digitisation of sales channel, production and sale of more blended cement and effective utilisation of resources make it one of the most efficient cost producers of cement in India. Moreover, it has initiated various cost optimisation exercises at its operating facilities which will aid in its margin improvement going forward.
Diversified and strong market presence
The company commands a healthy 22% market share of the industry in terms of capacity. Moreover, its capacities are geographically diversified (20% in the North,23% in the Central,18% in the East, 23% in the West, and the balance 16% in the South region) which keeps the company relatively insulated from the fluctuations in regional demand-supply dynamics. In the second phase of expansion, UltraTech Cement is more concentrating on increasing its presence in demand-accretive Central and East regions, which have promising growth opportunities. With the commissioning of extended capacity, the company will further consolidate its position in its key markets.
Strong brand image supported by a healthy financial position
UltraTech Cement promoters have extensive experience in the cement industry that spans several decades. With concentrated efforts over the period of time, the company has built strong capacity through organic as well as inorganic routesand has thereby catapulted itself as the top cement producer in India.
