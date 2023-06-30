UltraTech Cement - Lucrative Play On Positive Demand Outlook: Axis Securities Initiates Coverage With 'Buy'

Diversified and strong market presence

The company commands a healthy 22% market share of the industry in terms of capacity. Moreover, its capacities are geographically diversified (20% in the North,23% in the Central,18% in the East, 23% in the West, and the balance 16% in the South region) which keeps the company relatively insulated from the fluctuations in regional demand-supply dynamics. In the second phase of expansion, UltraTech Cement is more concentrating on increasing its presence in demand-accretive Central and East regions, which have promising growth opportunities. With the commissioning of extended capacity, the company will further consolidate its position in its key markets.