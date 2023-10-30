UltraTech Cement - Fortifying Its Leadership Position: ICICI Securities

UltraTech Cement Ltd. has announced phase-III of its capex programme, which will fortify its leadership position. It has committed to add 21.9 million tonnes per annum (from FY26 in phases), which will take its India capacity to a mammoth 181.6 mtpa (187 mtpa including overseas units) from 132.5 mtpa currently.

Much to the delight of investors (and similar to phase-II), the latest capex (Rs 130 billion) comes at an optimal cost of just ~$72/tonne (versus replacement cost of ~$100/tonne).

Though a few months ahead, the announcement is on expected lines (as guided by UltraTech Cement). Hence, we keep our 'Hold' recommendation and target price of Rs 8,742 intact.

However, the announcement further amplifies our concern of aggressive industry-wide capacity additions (more than 100 mtpa over FY25–FY26) and hence, a potential worry over the medium term.