UltraTech Cement - Concrete Outlook: HDFC Securities

Post our recent interaction with the management, we remain convinced of UltraTech Cement Ltd.’s growth prospects along with superior margin and healthy balance sheet.

UltraTech Cement is targeting strong growth across both its cement and non-cement businesses (white/putty, ready-mix-concrete and construction chemicals).

Its ongoing initiatives to bolster green-energy usage, lead distance moderation and tailwinds of fuel cost reductions should drive a margin rebound.

Despite its large annual capex estimate (Rs 60 billion each in FY24/25E), we estimate UltraTech Cement’s balance sheet to turn net cash in FY25E. It remains one of our top picks in the cement sector.