Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Q2 Results Review - Another Strong Quarter: Yes Securities
Sustained strong show with delivery of 3.6%/28% RoA/RoE
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. Q2 FY24 profit after tax was 7% ahead of expectations, driven by 8% beat on pre-provision operating profit. Net interest income came in-line not withstanding marginal spread compression and increased investments/liquidity on the basis points.
Overall non-interest income was higher than estimate with continuance of encouraging trends in core fees and bad debts recovery and a significant jump in insurance distribution income (largely sustainable due to increase of commissions).
Opex growth remains restrained despite investments being made for growth of granular deposits (branches, resources, marketing, products, relationship management, etc.).
Notably, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has been witnessing much better-than-industry growth trends in current account savings account without increasing the blended cost of these deposits.
Robust collection trends across buckets continue to improve performance and accountability /gross non-performing loan and underpin modest credit cost.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Cipla Q2 Results Review - North America, Domestic Formulation Drives Improved Profitability: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.