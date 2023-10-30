Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Q2 Results Review - Another Strong Quarter: Yes Securities

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. Q2 FY24 profit after tax was 7% ahead of expectations, driven by 8% beat on pre-provision operating profit. Net interest income came in-line not withstanding marginal spread compression and increased investments/liquidity on the basis points.

Overall non-interest income was higher than estimate with continuance of encouraging trends in core fees and bad debts recovery and a significant jump in insurance distribution income (largely sustainable due to increase of commissions).

Opex growth remains restrained despite investments being made for growth of granular deposits (branches, resources, marketing, products, relationship management, etc.).

Notably, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has been witnessing much better-than-industry growth trends in current account savings account without increasing the blended cost of these deposits.

Robust collection trends across buckets continue to improve performance and accountability /gross non-performing loan and underpin modest credit cost.