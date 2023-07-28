Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Q1 Review - Strong Quarter; Focus On Building A Mass Market Bank: Axis Securities
Credit growth to remain broad-based.
Axis Securities Report
Financial Performance
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd.'s disbursements de-grew by ~12% QoQ owing to seasonality. Micro finance institution disbursements grew by 7% YoY and de-grew by 17% QoQ, while non-MFI disbursement growth picked up to 45/10% YoY/QoQ.
Advances growth of 30/5% YoY/QoQ was primarily driven by MFI loans (+37/5% YoY/QoQ), while non-MFI loans grew by 16/4% YoY/QoQ, mainly driven by affordable housing and financial institution group.
Net interest income growth was strong at 32/7% YoY/QoQ led by strong advances growth and largely stable margins at 9.2% versus 9.1% in Q4 FY23.
Opex grew by 21/1% YoY/QoQ. Cost-income ratio improved to 52.8% versus 58.5/55.2% YoY/QoQ. Pre-provision operating profit growth was healthy at 52/12% YoY/QoQ.
Credit costs are gradually normalising and stood at ~42 bps. Profit after tax grew by 39/5% YoY/QoQ.
Asset quality continued to improve with gross non-performing asset down 390/30 bps YoY/QoQ. Slippages during the quarter stood at Rs 103 crore (slippage ratio of 1.6% versus 3.2/0.3% YoY/QoQ).
Outlook
Post a remarkable recovery, weathering the pandemic-related disruption, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank continues to progress well in its endeavour to position itself as a mass market bank. Growth momentum is likely to sustain driven by continued healthy growth in the microfinance business along with support from scaling up of the non-microfinance portfolio.
A shift towards the secured portfolio with a focus on organised and formal customers will result in margin pressures. However, improving cost ratios and credit costs remaining range-bound between 100-150 bps should steer superior return on asset delivery of 2.5% plus over the medium term.
We revise our NII estimates upwards by 1-3% backed by healthy NIMs delivery and revise our earnings estimates upwards by 10-13% to reflect the lower credit costs.
Valuation and recommendation
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank currently trades at 1.4 times FY25E adjusted book value.
We value Ujjivan Small Finance Bank at 1.7 times FY25E ABV to arrive at a target price of Rs 54, implying an upside of 22% from current market price. We maintain our 'Buy' recommendation on the stock.
