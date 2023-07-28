Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Q1 Review - Strong Quarter; Focus On Building A Mass Market Bank: Axis Securities

Financial Performance

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd.'s disbursements de-grew by ~12% QoQ owing to seasonality. Micro finance institution disbursements grew by 7% YoY and de-grew by 17% QoQ, while non-MFI disbursement growth picked up to 45/10% YoY/QoQ.

Advances growth of 30/5% YoY/QoQ was primarily driven by MFI loans (+37/5% YoY/QoQ), while non-MFI loans grew by 16/4% YoY/QoQ, mainly driven by affordable housing and financial institution group.

Net interest income growth was strong at 32/7% YoY/QoQ led by strong advances growth and largely stable margins at 9.2% versus 9.1% in Q4 FY23.

Opex grew by 21/1% YoY/QoQ. Cost-income ratio improved to 52.8% versus 58.5/55.2% YoY/QoQ. Pre-provision operating profit growth was healthy at 52/12% YoY/QoQ.

Credit costs are gradually normalising and stood at ~42 bps. Profit after tax grew by 39/5% YoY/QoQ.

Asset quality continued to improve with gross non-performing asset down 390/30 bps YoY/QoQ. Slippages during the quarter stood at Rs 103 crore (slippage ratio of 1.6% versus 3.2/0.3% YoY/QoQ).