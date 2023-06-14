Ujjivan Small Finance Bank - Maintaining 25% Growth And 20%+ Return On Equity: Yes Securities

In its analyst/Investor day, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. exuded confidence about-

sustaining 25% growth in loan book through FY23-26, shifting of mix towards secured products and towards individual loans within Micro Banking, growing deposits much faster than advances while improving current account and savings account share to 35% by FY26, holding net interest margins and cost/Income in a closer band while making necessary franchise investments in products, digital channels, distribution, people and branding, experiencing moderate credit cost (100-150 basis points) underpinned by strong credit and collections, marginal special mention account buckets and nearly full provisions on non-performing loans, extracting reasonable recoveries from written-off pool in current year (Rs 1.05 billion in FY23), and delivering 20% plus return on equity through FY23-26 which will be the best amongst small finance banks.

The merger with the Holdco would likely get consummated in Q3 FY24 and is estimated to add ~Rs 2 (8-9%) to the book value of the bank. Besides sustaining the current strong growth and profitability in Micro Banking (both in group and individual loans) supported by borrower addition/migration, pricing flexibility and robust collections, the reorientation and consequent operational improvements in affordable housing and medium and small enterprises financing portfolios would aid in delivering 20%+ RoE despite the planned franchise investments.

With regards to succession after the end of Mr. Davis’ current term in December 2024, the board would be evaluating both internal and external candidates for appointment much ahead of time. Recently Reserve Bank of India withdrew its nominee director from the Board, thus expressing confidence on operations of the bank.

Notwithstanding the recent run-up in stock price, Ujjivan SFB’s valuation remains undemanding at six times price/earnings and 1.1 times price/adjusted book value on FY25 estimates.

Rising conviction on the above-mentioned growth and RoE delivery and book value benefit from reverse merger would further re-rate the stock over the coming six-12 months.