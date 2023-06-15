Ujjivan Small Finance Bank - Healthy Business Momentum, Guidance; Attractive Valuations: HDFC Securities

At standalone level, the income stream of Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd. include dividend income from investments held in its subsidiary, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. and interest earned on fixed deposits invested with various banks. As mentioned earlier, for the purpose of analysis at the consolidated level, we have done the financial analysis of Ujjivan SFB and added investment value to arrive at the fair value for Ujjivan Financial Services.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has continued to deliver stellar performance in Q4 FY23. The business growth momentum continued, while asset quality improved further. With major asset quality clean-up completed and the focus shifting to low-cost deposits, we expect profitability metrics to pan out better than earlier expectations.

The bank is investing in a franchise development which could keep the opex elevated. We are optimistic on the micro finance business as a whole as there has been strong demand growth revival.

In the recently declared Q4 FY23 results, total deposits stood at Rs 25,538 crores which is up 40%/10% YoY/QoQ. This figure has crossed Rs. 25,000 crore mark for the first time in the history of bank’s operations.

Out of these deposits, current account and savings account balance stood at Rs 6,744 crores which is up 35%/11% YoY/QoQ. This is equivalent to a CASA ratio of 26.4% which was previously 26.2% in December, 2022.

On the assets side, the bank’s gross loan book stood at Rs 24,085 crores up 33%/10% YoY/QoQ and the disbursements stood at Rs 6,001 crores up 23%/24% YoY/QoQ.

This growth was primarily led by housing, micro-banking and financial institutions group lending. Gross and non-performing assets were as low as 2.6% and 0.04% at the end of Q4 FY23 as against 3.4% and 0.05% in Q4 FY23 in Q3 FY23 respectively.