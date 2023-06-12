Ujjivan Small Finance Bank - Building A Mass Market Bank, Says Axis Securities
FY23 has been a year of recovery for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank from 2 major setbacks – (a) An abrupt management change along with (b) Asset quality challenges due to the impact of the pandemic on the core customer base. However, the recovery has been remarkable, with the new management in place successfully implementing the ‘100-day plan’ bringing in stability and enabling the bank not only to regain its growth momentum but also simultaneously improving its asset quality meaningfully. With the pandemic-related headwinds decisively behind, the bank expects to sustain the business growth momentum and harbours ambitions to build a Mass Market Bank.
