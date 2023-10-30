Ujjivan SFB Q2 Results Review- Growth Momentum Sustains For Eighth Consecutive Quarter: ICICI Securities
Steady growth, better efficiencies aid operating performance
ICICI Securities Report
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. sustained its industry leading profitability with return on asset staying above 3.5% for the fifth consecutive quarter, driven by strong growth momentum, higher efficiencies and controlled credit costs.
Assets under management growth, at 5% QoQ, was supported by 9% QoQ increase in disbursement, in line with the bank’s more than 25% credit growth target for FY24.
Notably, cost ratio continued to trend lower for the second consecutive quarter; cost-income ratio fell to 52% in Q2 FY24 (53%/55% in Q1 FY24/ Q4 FY23).
While gross slippages on overall book remained at 1.7% in Q2 FY24, management highlighted that delinquency levels on book, originating post Covid, is much lower at 50 basis points.
Hence, it expects credit cost to remain at 100 bps in FY24. With the business on a strong footing, we believe Ujjivan Small Finance Bank will likely deliver more than 20% return on equity over FY24E-FY25E.
However, we believe the stock’s current valuation largely captures most positives; hence, we downgrade to 'Add' from 'Buy'; target price of Rs 60 unchanged, valuing it at two times September-24E book value per share.
