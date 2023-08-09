TVS Supply Chain Solutions IPO- Investment Rationale, Issue Details, Strategies, Key Concerns: HDFC Securities

The Rs 880 crore TVS Supply Chain Solutions IPO will open tomorrow for public subscription between a price band of Rs 187-197 Apiece.

Objects of Issue:

The offer comprises the offer for sale and the fresh issue.

Offer for Sale

TVS Supply will not receive any proceeds from the offer for Sale. The proceeds of the offer for sale shall be received by the selling shareholders and will not form part of the net proceeds.

Each selling shareholder will be entitled to its respective portion of the proceeds of the offer for sale after deducting its proportion of the offer expenses and relevant taxes thereon.

Fresh Issue

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds towards funding the following objects.

Prepayment or repayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company and its subsidiary, TVS LI UK; and

general corporate purposes.

In addition, TVS Supply expect to achieve the benefits of listing of the equity shares on the stock exchanges which, will result in the enhancement of its brand name and creation of a public market for the equity shares in India.