TVS Supply Chain Solutions IPO- Investment Rationale, Issue Details, Strategies, Key Concerns: HDFC Securities
The Rs 880 crore TVS Supply Chain IPO will open tomorrow for public subscription between a price band of Rs 187-197 Apiece.
HDFC Securities Retail Research
Objects of Issue:
The offer comprises the offer for sale and the fresh issue.
Offer for Sale
TVS Supply will not receive any proceeds from the offer for Sale. The proceeds of the offer for sale shall be received by the selling shareholders and will not form part of the net proceeds.
Each selling shareholder will be entitled to its respective portion of the proceeds of the offer for sale after deducting its proportion of the offer expenses and relevant taxes thereon.
Fresh Issue
The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds towards funding the following objects.
Prepayment or repayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company and its subsidiary, TVS LI UK; and
general corporate purposes.
In addition, TVS Supply expect to achieve the benefits of listing of the equity shares on the stock exchanges which, will result in the enhancement of its brand name and creation of a public market for the equity shares in India.
About the company
TVS Supply Chain Solutions is India’s largest and among the fastest growing integrated supply chain solutions provider among Indian listed supply chain solutions companies in terms of revenues and revenue growth, respectively, in fiscal 2023. the company is an India based multinational company, who pioneered the development of the supply chain solutions market in India.
It was promoted by the erstwhile TVS Group, one of the reputed business groups in India, and are now part of the TVS Mobility Group.
For more than 16 years, it has managed large and complex supply chains across multiple industries in India and select global markets through customized tech-enabled solutions.
Click on the attachment to read the full IPO report:
