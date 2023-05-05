TVS Motors Q4 Results Review - Commodity Benefit Offsets EV’s Drag On Margins: Prabhudas Lilladher

We keep TVS Motor Company Ltd.'s estimates unchanged as results were largely in line on revenues; and we are already factoring in Ebitda margin expansion of 50 basis points in FY24.

In Q4 FY23, realisation was slightly higher QoQ, as electric vehicle volumes at 43,000 units (up 48% QoQ) offset negative impact from mix.

Ebitda margins benefited from commodity deflation and price hikes and expanded 20 bps QoQ to 10.3%. In Q4, TVS Motors sees EV volumes continue to ramp-up, benefits accruing from price hikes with commodity environment remaining stable.

We believe TVS Motors will likely be able to grow ahead of the industry led by-