TVS Motors Q2 Review - Operationally Inline; Higher Other Income Leads To Net Profit Beat: Motilal Oswal
Both domestic and export demand improving gradually
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
TVS Motor Company Ltd. posted an in-line operating performance in Q2 FY24, wherein it recorded the highest-ever Ebitda margin of 11% (+40 basis points QoQ; in line).
TVS Motor still has a further scope of margin improvement in the coming quarters, led by operating leverage and lower marketing expenses that was incurred in Q2 for new launches.
However, we believe the strong earnings growth driven by a recovery in underlying segments and margin improvement is fairly captured in the current valuations of 35.7 times/30.4 times FY24E/FY25E earnings per share.
We maintain our FY24E/FY25E EPS. Reiterate 'Neutral' with a target price of ~Rs 1,500 (premised on ~22 times December-25E EPS plus Rs 168/share for non banking financial company).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.