TVS Motors Q2 Review - Operationally Inline; Higher Other Income Leads To Net Profit Beat: Motilal Oswal

TVS Motor Company Ltd. posted an in-line operating performance in Q2 FY24, wherein it recorded the highest-ever Ebitda margin of 11% (+40 basis points QoQ; in line).

TVS Motor still has a further scope of margin improvement in the coming quarters, led by operating leverage and lower marketing expenses that was incurred in Q2 for new launches.

However, we believe the strong earnings growth driven by a recovery in underlying segments and margin improvement is fairly captured in the current valuations of 35.7 times/30.4 times FY24E/FY25E earnings per share.

We maintain our FY24E/FY25E EPS. Reiterate 'Neutral' with a target price of ~Rs 1,500 (premised on ~22 times December-25E EPS plus Rs 168/share for non banking financial company).