TVS Motor Q2 Results Review - Resilient Performance; Market Share Gains To Persist: Yes Securities

TVS Motor Company Ltd.'s Q2 FY24 were in-line to our/street estimates as better than expected gross margins at 26% (+210 YoY/ +60 basis points QoQ, estimate 25%) due to favorable mix and soft raw material was partially offset by higher other expense at Rs 8.2 billion (+28.9% YoY/ +18.9% QoQ, estimate Rs 7.3 billion).

This was led by couple of launches (at international platform) and brand spending for export markets. Key operating metrics such as Ebitda/vehicle increased further to Rs 8,400/unit (+16.8% YoY/ +4.5% QoQ).

Going ahead, margin expansion to continue given soft raw material and favorable mix. With iQube production run-rate ramped up to ~25,000 units/month and more launches planned (in 5-25 kwh capacity, both in two-wheeler and three-wheeler segments), TVS Motors continues to focus on electric vehicle ramp-up.

We continue to believe TVS Motors is better placed among two-wheeler original equipment manufacturers both in ICE and EVs led by better product acceptability which should drive further market share gains.