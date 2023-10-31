TVS Motor Q2 Results Review - Resilient Performance; Market Share Gains To Persist: Yes Securities
We re-iterate TVS as our preferred pick among two-wheelers with 'Add' with revised target price of Rs 1,838
Yes Securities Report
TVS Motor Company Ltd.'s Q2 FY24 were in-line to our/street estimates as better than expected gross margins at 26% (+210 YoY/ +60 basis points QoQ, estimate 25%) due to favorable mix and soft raw material was partially offset by higher other expense at Rs 8.2 billion (+28.9% YoY/ +18.9% QoQ, estimate Rs 7.3 billion).
This was led by couple of launches (at international platform) and brand spending for export markets. Key operating metrics such as Ebitda/vehicle increased further to Rs 8,400/unit (+16.8% YoY/ +4.5% QoQ).
Going ahead, margin expansion to continue given soft raw material and favorable mix. With iQube production run-rate ramped up to ~25,000 units/month and more launches planned (in 5-25 kwh capacity, both in two-wheeler and three-wheeler segments), TVS Motors continues to focus on electric vehicle ramp-up.
We continue to believe TVS Motors is better placed among two-wheeler original equipment manufacturers both in ICE and EVs led by better product acceptability which should drive further market share gains.
In our view, Ebitda margins expansion to continue given raw material softening and price hikes. TVS Motors currently trades at 28.9 times/25 times of FY25/FY26 earnings per share (versus Hero MotoCorp Ltd./ Bajaj Auto Ltd. of 14.5-18 times).
We believe, it should continue to trade at a premium as we expect earnings per share compound annual growth rate of ~33% over FY23-25E.
We believe sustained market share gains in domestic EV two-wheelers led by aggressive product pipeline, scope of external investments in to EV vertical are re-rating triggers.
We re-iterate TVS as our preferred pick among two-wheelers with 'Add' with revised target price of Rs 1,838 as we continue to value co at 27 times March 2026 EPS plus Rs 76 value to TVS credit.
We upgrade FY25/FY26 EPS by 4-7% to factor in for better gross margins.
