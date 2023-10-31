TVS Motor Q2 Results Review - Inline Performance; EV Ramp-Up To Continue: Prabhudas Lilladher
TVS outperforms in the festive period; inventory to normalise at four weeks.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We change our FY25/FY26E earnings per share estimates of TVS Motor Company Ltd. by 1%/6% to incorporate improvement in margins, as impact from higher electric vehicle mix will get offset by production linked incentive and scale benefits.
TVS Motor’s Q2 FY24 performance was largely inline with inventorisation and cost control helping offset impact from poor mix (electric vehicle volumes +49% QoQ).
The company sharply ramped-up its EV volumes besides gained market share and now plans to launch multiple products in domestic market and also export EVs globally.
Urban demand was strong for the industry which should continue, while rural demand is expected to recover. Ebitda margins benefited from inventorisation and expanded ~50 basis points QoQ to 11%, despite higher share of EVs.
We expect margins to remain below current levels in H2 FY24E as inventorisation benefit reverses and company continues investing in advertising.
We believe TVS Motors is well placed to outperform the industry given-
good tractions for new product launches in ICE and EV segments,
higher focus on exports and premiumisation and
margin improvement helped by cost control,
operating leverage,
benign input prices and
PLI benefits to likely offset impact from higher EV mix.
Retain ‘Accumulate’ with target price of Rs 1,650 (earlier target price at Rs 1,560) at 27 times Sep-25E earnings per share including Rs 66 for TVS credit (earlier Rs 35).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
