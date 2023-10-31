TVS Motor Q2 Results Review - Inline Performance; EV Ramp-Up To Continue: Prabhudas Lilladher

We change our FY25/FY26E earnings per share estimates of TVS Motor Company Ltd. by 1%/6% to incorporate improvement in margins, as impact from higher electric vehicle mix will get offset by production linked incentive and scale benefits.

TVS Motor’s Q2 FY24 performance was largely inline with inventorisation and cost control helping offset impact from poor mix (electric vehicle volumes +49% QoQ).

The company sharply ramped-up its EV volumes besides gained market share and now plans to launch multiple products in domestic market and also export EVs globally.

Urban demand was strong for the industry which should continue, while rural demand is expected to recover. Ebitda margins benefited from inventorisation and expanded ~50 basis points QoQ to 11%, despite higher share of EVs.

We expect margins to remain below current levels in H2 FY24E as inventorisation benefit reverses and company continues investing in advertising.