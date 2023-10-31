TVS Motor Q2 Results Review - Inline; Exports Boost To Drive Growth: Axis Securities
TVS Motors expects high demand from the Latin America region followed by African and Asian markets.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Axis Securities Report
TVS Motor Company Ltd.'s Q2 FY24 numbers were largely in line with our revenue and Ebitda estimates with a slight Beat on profit after tax. Revenue (inline) grew by ~13% YoY/QoQ, both led by higher sales volumes (up ~5%/13% YoY/QoQ) and higher average selling price due to price hikes during the year and a richer product mix.
Ebitda (inline) grew by ~22%/18% YoY/QoQ, mainly led by gross margin expansion and better product sales mix, partly offset by higher marketing expenses. Gross margins improved by 214/56 basis points on a YoY/QoQ basis to ~26%, indicating passthrough of lower commodity prices on a QoQ basis.
PAT grew by robust ~32%/15% YoY/QoQ (2.4% beat) largely following the topline and higher other income.
Outlook:
We continue to like TVS Motors considering its strong focus on the EV product pipeline ahead of incumbent two-wheeler original equipment manufacturers, product premiumisation in the ICE category, and growth in export markets.
Being well-placed among listed players, we expect the company’s revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax to grow by ~16%/21%/23% CAGR over FY24E-26E. FY24/FY25 to be critical for the company as it executes its EV strategy for the domestic and export markets.
Valuation and recommendation:
Based on the above strong fundamental outlook, we expect TVS Motors to deliver a strong return on equity ranging between 25%-29% over the next few years.
We reiterate our 'Buy' rating on the stock with a revised target price at Rs 2,100/share, valuing it at a sustainable premium price/earning multiple of 30 times (earlier 25 times) on December 2025 core EPS (rollover from June-25 core EPS) and other investments at one time price/book value and TVS Credit Services at two times P/BV. The target price implies an upside of 30% from the current market price.
Key risks to our estimates and target price
Slower than expected rural demand, due to mismatch between rise in per capita income versus price hikes taken on account of Regulatory norms like OBD, BS VI phase II to impact two-wheeler demand specifically, the entry-level segment.
Further delay in volume pickup of Export markets (mainly African, Latin America and Asian markets) may hinder volume recovery prospectus and negatively impact bottom line margins.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
TVS Motors Q2 Review - Operationally Inline; Higher Other Income Leads To Net Profit Beat: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.