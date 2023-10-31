TVS Motor Q2 Results Review - Inline; Exports Boost To Drive Growth: Axis Securities

TVS Motor Company Ltd.'s Q2 FY24 numbers were largely in line with our revenue and Ebitda estimates with a slight Beat on profit after tax. Revenue (inline) grew by ~13% YoY/QoQ, both led by higher sales volumes (up ~5%/13% YoY/QoQ) and higher average selling price due to price hikes during the year and a richer product mix.

Ebitda (inline) grew by ~22%/18% YoY/QoQ, mainly led by gross margin expansion and better product sales mix, partly offset by higher marketing expenses. Gross margins improved by 214/56 basis points on a YoY/QoQ basis to ~26%, indicating passthrough of lower commodity prices on a QoQ basis.

PAT grew by robust ~32%/15% YoY/QoQ (2.4% beat) largely following the topline and higher other income.