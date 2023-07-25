TVS Motors Q1 Results Review - Risk Reward Is Not Favorable: Dolat Capital
Gaining market share in domestic market.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Despite several headwinds (weak international market), TVS Motor Company Ltd.'s margin stood at 10.6% led by product mix optimisation and cost control initiatives. Expect rural growth would muted while urban to be strong in Q2.
Margins remain sustainable and expected to expand in the coming quarter amid premiumisation with ramp up in sales of Apache, Ronin, Ntorq, and Raider.
At current market price stock is trading at 32/27 times for FY24/25E which looks fully priced in.
We value core business Rs 1218 (25 times FY25E earnings per share) and value of TVS Credit Services at Rs 73/share.
Recommend 'sell' with target price Rs 1291.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
TVS Motors Q1 Results Review - Inline Operating Performance; Other Income Drives Beat: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.