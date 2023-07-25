TVS Motors Q1 Results Review - Market Share Gains To Persist: Yes Securities

TVS Motor Company Ltd.'s Q1 FY24 were better as Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax were 9.4%/21.7% above our estimates led by better than expected Ebitda margins at 10.6% (estimate: 9.6%, consolidated: 10.6%, +60 basis point/+30 bp YoY/QoQ).

Realisations increased for fifth consecutive quarter at Rs 75,700/unit, led by price hikes. Going ahead, QoQ margins expansion will be contingent upon raw material softening and operating leverage as electric vehicle share would likely increase.

Price hikes continued with ~ 0.5% in Q2 FY24 (followed by ~1% in Q1 FY24 (for onboard diagnostic-II) and 0.8-1% in May 2023 as well).

Going forward, management re-iterated EV launches (in 5-25 kwh capacity, both in two-wheeler and three-wheeler segments). We continue to believe TVS Motors is better placed among two-wheeler original equipment manufacturers both in ICE and EVs led by better product acceptability which should drive further market share gains.

Post recent Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles-II subsidy cuts in EVs, TVS Motors hinted volumes to normalize by Q3/Q4. In our view, Ebitda margins expansion to be gradual over ahead given raw material softening and price hikes .

TVS Motors currently trades at 25 times of FY25 EPS (versus Hero MotoCorp Ltd./ Bajaj Auto Ltd. of 13.7/17 times). We believe, it should continue to trade at a premium as we expect EPS compound annualg growth rate of ~28.5% over FY23-25E.

We believe sustained market share gains in domestic EV two-wheelers led by aggressive product pipeline, scope of external investments in to EV vertical.

We re-iterate TVS as our preferred pick among two-wheelers with 'Add' with unchanged target price of Rs 1,465 as we continue to value co at 27 times March-25 EPS plus Rs 66 value to TVS credit.

We upgrade FY24 EPS by 6% to factor in for better gross margins keeping FY25 EPS unchanged.