TVS Motors Q1 Results Review - Inline Profitability; Volume Set To improve: ICICI Securities
Capex for FY24 is planned at ~Rs 10 billion including that for the EV segment.
ICICI Securities Report
TVS Motor Company Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 Ebitda margin at 10.6% (up 60 basis points QoQ) was in line with consensus and our estimate. Ebitda per vehicle and average selling price per vehicle rose to new highs of Rs 8,000 / Rs 75,700 respectively.
TVS Motors is confident of reaching sales of ~25,000 units of iQube per month starting next month with increase in the number of customer touch points and adding new export markets.
Company also plans to launch a diversified electric vehicle portfolio – introducing new EVs in the 5-25 kilo watt segment in the coming months while e-three-wheeler launch is expected in H1 FY24.
Maintain 'Add' with an unchanged discounted cash flow-based target price of Rs 1,442, implying 25 times FY25E core earnings per share.
Downside risks
Rising competitive intensity in e-two-wheeler alongwith reduction in FAME subsidy could pose a risk to profitability improvement of TVS going ahead.
Continuation of weak demand from target export markets can pose a risk to our demand estimates.
Delay in recovery of demand from domestic rural markets could pose a risk to our demand estimates.
Higher than expected cash outflow w.r.t. investments can pose a risk to return on capital employed improvement going ahead.
