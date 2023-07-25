TVS Motors Q1 Results Review - Inline Profitability; Volume Set To improve: ICICI Securities

TVS Motor Company Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 Ebitda margin at 10.6% (up 60 basis points QoQ) was in line with consensus and our estimate. Ebitda per vehicle and average selling price per vehicle rose to new highs of Rs 8,000 / Rs 75,700 respectively.

TVS Motors is confident of reaching sales of ~25,000 units of iQube per month starting next month with increase in the number of customer touch points and adding new export markets.

Company also plans to launch a diversified electric vehicle portfolio – introducing new EVs in the 5-25 kilo watt segment in the coming months while e-three-wheeler launch is expected in H1 FY24.

Capex for FY24 is planned at ~Rs 10 billion including that for the EV segment. Investments so far this year are of ~Rs 4 billion, with plan of ~Rs 8.5 billion-9 billion for the full year.

Maintain 'Add' with an unchanged discounted cash flow-based target price of Rs 1,442, implying 25 times FY25E core earnings per share.